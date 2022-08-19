Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Inside Zimbabwean Footballer Marvelous Nakamba’s Lavish Lifestyle And Businesses

Zimbabwean footballer Marvelous Nakamba is one of the county’s highest-paid footballers and this is evident from his lavish lifestyle.

Born in Hwange and raised in Bulawayo  Nakamba grew up from a poor background where he couldn’t even afford a pair of boots, playing on sandy pitches. But grace located the talented Nakamba who now plies his trade for English Premier League side, Aston Villa.

The Zimbabwean footballer penned a lucrative five-year contract with Villa and Nakamba is reportedly earning £32 500 per week.

Marvelous Nakamba’s Lavish Cars

Despite being humble, the Aston Villa defensive midfielder owns a million-dollar garage. Nakamba has several sports cars which include Lamborghini Aventador, Lamborghini Urus, and the Mercedes Benz G-Wagon.

Last year in May, Marvelous Nakamba flaunted his brand new Lamborghini Aventador which he bought for a staggering US$400 000.

Marvelous Nakamba Lavish Lifestyle
Marvelous Nakamba with his Lavish Lamborghini Aventador (Photo Credit: ZimCelebs)

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ which is reportedly worth a staggering $425 000 has a top speed of 217mph and accelerates from zero to 60mph in just 2.8 seconds.

data-full-width="">

Apart from owning the Lamborghini Aventador, Nakamba has also been spotted arriving at his training sessions at Aston Villa in several luxurious vehicles such as a Mercedes Benz CLA-250 Coupe and a Brabus 800 Widestar.

Marvelous Nakamba’s Lavish Lifestyle In England
[Picture: Instagram/Marvelous Nakamba]
Marvelous Nakamba’s Lavish Lifestyle In England
[Picture: Instagram/Marvelous Nakamba]
Marvelous Nakamba’s Thriving Businesses

Despite being a footballer, the Aston Villa midfielder has already commenced planning for life after football.

Nakamba has ventured into the printing business and he has opened a printing and design shop in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The shop majors in providing clients with business stationery, banners, and flyers just a few to mention.

Marvelous Nakamba Lavish Lifestyle
Alvin Zhakata At Marvelous Nakamba’s Johannesburg printing and design shop in South Africa [Photo Credit: Hot263/YouTube]

One close friend of Nakamba, Alvin Zhakata also revealed that the footballer is planning on opening similar shops in Bulawayo and Harare.

