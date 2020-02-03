Its All Out War in Zanu PF As Sakunda Boss Kuda Tagwirei Is Fingered as The Cause of All of Zimbabwe ‘s Problems

1. Kuda Tagwirei
Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu today named Kuda Tagwirei as the source of all Zimbabwe’s problems.
Matutu questioned how Tagwirei can go to the banks and withdraw $500 000.00
Matutu said Tagwirei is lying that he has the protection of powerful politicians.
2. Tafadzwa Musarara
Matutu said Musarara is sending mealie meal to the black market while ordinary people are suffering.
Matutu said this is not a political campaign but a genuine fight against corruption.
SOURCE: GAMBAKWE.COM
