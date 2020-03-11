Jah Prayzah Fingered In Gay Storm

Grace Mupesa estranged wife to Apostle Casper Bonga has threatened to expose “V11” forms which incriminate Jah Prayzah into her ex-husband gay allegations.

Grace posted a message on Facebook telling her ex-husband that he will soon realize that he is similar to Tytan after exposes the V11s.

She questioned Casper about his gay friends that often picked him up at church drunk and asked him if she should reveal information about Jah Prayzah.

Grace also threatened to expose Casper’s shenanigans with “Twabam” and “Talent”.

She asked him what he has been using to prophesy.

-zimmetro

Share this: Tweet





WhatsApp

Email



Print

