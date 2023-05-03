Jailed Sikhala to remain in custody on three other charges

Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Job Sikhala has been fined US$600 after being convicted for obstructing the course of justice.

Sikhala was convicted by Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo after a full trial. He faces 6 months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The case emanates from a video he posted on social media claiming that a Chitungwiza woman Moreblessing Ali was murdered by ZANU PF supporters knowing fully well that the matter was still under investigation.

In her verdict, Mrs Gofa considered that Sikhala is a family man with 11 children who are still at primary school.

The magistrate ruled that the State proved that Sikhala was the one who authored and posted the video on social media platforms claiming that Moreblessing Ali was murdered and kidnapped by ZANU PF supporters.

In mitigation before sentencing, Sikhala’s defence counsel pleaded with the court to give him another chance to repent.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Sikhala will, however, remain in custody as he has three other pending cases, including inciting public violence in the Nyatsime area.

Meanwhile, the bail hearing for PSMAS bosses accused of criminal abuse of office continued this Wednesday, with the investigating officer from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Mr Eric Chacha equating the co-accused’s behaviour to acts of terror after putting the lives of more than five million innocent citizens in danger.

Farai Muchena, Victor Chaipa, Cosmas Mukwesha and Polite Mugwagwa are accused of siphoning more than US$700 000 in a botched gold deal.

The accused persons were remanded in custody until Friday for bail ruling.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the government disclosed that PSMAS lost more than US$60 million between 2018 and 2022 due to theft and mismanagement by the entity’s board and management.-ZBC