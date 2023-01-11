Jailed Zimbabwean Man Killed In Botswana Prison Fight

Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
A Zimbabwean national serving jail time at a prison in Maun, Botswana was killed by his Motswana cellmate after a fight ensued between the two in the dead of night on Sunday.

The Botswana Prison Service (BPS) has identified the now-deceased Zimbabwean national as Michael Phuti (31).

Phuti’s known address in Botswana is Magapatona Ward in Tutume Village, which is about 50km from the Zimbabwe border.

BPS spokesperson Senior Superintendent Oagile Kojane said the two inmates fought at around 11 PM. He added:

The incident resulted in one inmate being seriously injured and [he] was immediately rushed to the Letsholathebe Memorial Hospital, where he, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Osego Mosetlhane, 36, of Kgaphamadi Wadi in Gantsi.

Prison officials are yet to establish the circumstances that led to what they described as an unfortunate incident. | News24

