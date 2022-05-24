Jealous man kills wife in front of kids, commits suicide

Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
by reporter263
written by reporter263

An insesure Zvimba man, who was on the run after killing his wife in front of their minor kids last week, has committed suicide after reportedly taking a highly toxic herbicide.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove, confirmed the development.

Last Thursday, Givias Kanzou (49) of Chikwama Village in Zvimba District fled after gruesomely murdering his wife, Auxillia Dingirosi (36), with a hammer, accusing her of having an extramarital affair.

His lifeless body was found on Saturday near the couple’s homestead with a herbicide container and hammer by its side.

The couple is expected to be buried Tuesday in the same village.

According to neighbours, Kanzou, who was a Grain Marketing Board (GMB) Murombedzi employee, had a misunderstanding with his wife before attacking her with a hammer while their two minor sons were peeping through the window.

data-full-width="">

The sons rushed to inform other community members who arrived at the scene before informing the police, but Kanzou had already escaped.

