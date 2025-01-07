Jennifer Lopez to Keep $5M Green Diamond Engagement Ring in Divorce Settlement with Ben Affleck

Hollywood, CA – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially finalized their divorce after two years of marriage, and the settlement comes with a sparkling twist. The 55-year-old actress and singer will reportedly keep her iconic $5 million green diamond engagement ring, as revealed by sources close to the couple.

A Unique and Sentimental Piece

The stunning ring, which became a centerpiece of Lopez and Affleck’s engagement, features a large green diamond at the center, flanked by two elongated baguette diamonds, and framed by trapezoid diamonds. At the time of the proposal, Lopez described green as her “lucky color” symbolizing new beginnings, making the ring not only valuable but also deeply sentimental.

Jewelry Collection Grows

According to TMZ, Lopez will also retain all the other jewelry gifted to her by Affleck during their marriage. This addition to her collection is significant, as Lopez is already known for her enviable collection of engagement rings. Her jewelry box reportedly includes pieces from her previous relationships with Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony, Alex Rodriguez, and even a previous engagement ring from Affleck during their first proposal.

End of a Hollywood Romance

Lopez and Affleck’s whirlwind romance has been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about stories. The pair rekindled their relationship in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial engagement. They tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony in 2023, but the relationship ended after two years amid reports of irreconcilable differences.

Despite the split, both stars have reportedly remained cordial, with Affleck focusing on his career and Lopez continuing her work in film and music.

A Look Ahead for Lopez

Lopez, known for her resilience and ability to bounce back, is reportedly focusing on her career and family post-divorce. With upcoming projects, including her film “Unstoppable”, the multi-talented star is showing no signs of slowing down.

The green diamond ring, a symbol of luck and renewal, remains a cherished reminder of the couple’s time together, even as they move on separately.