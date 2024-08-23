Jermaine Jenas Sacked by BBC Over Workplace Conduct Complaints

Former footballer and TV presenter Jermaine Jenas, 41, has been dismissed by the BBC following allegations of inappropriate workplace conduct.

The “Match of the Day” and “The One Show” host was taken off air earlier this week due to complaints reportedly involving digital communications such as text messages.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed: “Jermaine Jenas is no longer part of our presenting lineup.” The broadcaster has not disclosed the specific nature of the complaints.

Jenas, who earned between £190,000 – £194,999 annually for his BBC work, has also been dropped by his agency, MC Saatchi. His profile has been removed from the agency’s website.

The former England midfielder’s other media roles include presenting for talkSport radio and TNT Sports. TNT Sports has declined to comment on the situation.

Jenas retired from professional football in 2016 and transitioned into media work. He also founded the Aquinus Foundation to support young people in his hometown of Nottingham.

As the story develops, questions remain about the specific allegations and the impact on Jenas’s wider media career.