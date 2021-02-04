Joana Mamombe Denied Bail

Joana Mamombe’s Military Intelligence Officer Lover Is Mnangagwa’s relative

HARARE regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje today denied the MDC-Alliance pair of Joana Mamombe and Cecelia Chimbiri bail.

OTHERS LIKED :

Mr Mambanje noted that the duo has a propensity to commit further offences once freed, since they were arrested while on bail on previous two pending cases.

The court also noted that Mamombe and Chimbiri proved that they have no regard for bail conditions imposed on them.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are charged with undermining police authority after they allegedly hurled insults at police in Harare’s CBD.

They were remanded in custody to March 13 on them.

Mamombe and Chimbiri are charged with undermining police authority after they allegedly hurled insults at police in Harare’s CBD.

They were remanded in custody to March 13.