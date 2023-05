“Today we spent our day at Harare magistrates court where Hon Job Sikhala the court ruled that he has been found guilty of obstructing the course of Justice.

He appeared before the Harare Magistrates’ Court for a judgement in a trumped up case in which he is accused of obstruction of justice.

He has just been sentenced to 6 months in prison or to pay $600 fine.

A sad day indeed”- Gift Ostallos Siziba