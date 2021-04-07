Jonathan Moyo dies

A 42-YEAR-OLD man from Brunapeg in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South province has been arrested after he killed his brother for trying to restrain him from assaulting their mother.

Thabani Moyo of Fanyana Moyo’s homestead New Line 1 in Brunapeg, killed his younger brother Jonathan Moyo (40) from the same homestead last Wednesday.

Matabeleland South police provincial spokesperson Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the incident that has left villagers shell shocked.

“I can confirm that we have arrested one Thabani Moyo in connection with a murder case where he is reported to have killed his younger brother.

“The circumstances are that on March 31 at around 8pm, Jonathan Moyo was asleep when the accused came from Brunapeg business centre where he was drinking. Upon arrival, the accused found his mother in the kitchen and threatened to kill her over an undisclosed issue,” said Insp Mangena.

She urged members of the public to refrain from abusing alcohol.

“If there are misunderstandings, they should engage each other soberly and in an amicable way.

“This can be done through engaging third parties that include the police, local leadership and pastors,” said Insp Mangena.

Villagers who spoke to this news crew said the accused had a tendency of harassing his family members whenever he was drunk.

They said there are still trying to come to terms that the accused killed his brother for trying to reason with him.

“Sensing danger from being beaten up after threats of being killed, the mother fled to a nearby bush. Jonathan who was asleep, was woken up by the noises.

“Jonathan tried to restrain Thabani from his violent behaviour but failed. He was stabbed on the neck and back and died on the spot. We are so shocked with such behaviour from elderly people in a community,” said the villager.-Chronicle