Joram Nechironga : British Army veteran and dad of two who fought in Iraq faces deportation to Zimbabwe

A Coventry veteran and father of two is facing deportation despite risking his life to fight in Iraq for the British Forces.

Born in Zimbabwe, Joram Nechironga arrived the UK in October 2001 and served in the British Army for five years and four months.

The Hillfields resident suffered severe post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after serving on the frontline at the height of the Iraq conflict from 2002 to 2007.

Untreated PTSD led Mr Nechironga to develop a drinking problem, suicidal thoughts, flashbacks, severe anger issues, paranoia and nightmares.

On a visit to Zimbabwe in 2006, Mr Nechirong was accused of being a British spy and tortured after officials found his British Army ID.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

He was told never to return, and believes he faces imminent death if he is sent there.

Coventry man Joram Nechironga arrived the UK in October 2001 and served in the British Army for 5 years and 4 months.The Hillfields resident suffered severe PTSD after serving on the frontline at the height of the Iraq conflict from 2002 to 2007. He currently faces deportation (Image: Supplied)

‘The moment I want to sleep, I get flashbacks’

Mr Nechirong served two years in prison for drink-driving offences and an assault on a family member, but has been rebuilding his life since release.

He was due to be deported on March 2, but a late appeal put his removal on hold after Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana raised his case in parliament on February 28.

Coventry man Joram Nechironga arrived the UK in October 2001 and served in the British Army for 5 years and 4 months.The Hillfields resident suffered severe PTSD after serving on the frontline at the height of the Iraq conflict from 2002 to 2007. He currently faces deportation (Image: Supplied)

Mr Nechironga’s lawyers told CoventryLive they are awaiting full confirmation from the Home Office that they have halted his deportation.

He remains at Colnbrook Detention Centre and told CoventryLive from his room: “I was deployed to Iraq for this country.

“I went to the frontline, I saw people getting injured, some dying, people that were close to me, I see a lot of things.

“I feel like crying. It goes into my head. That PTSD that I suffered, every day I can’t sleep, the moment I want to sleep, I get flashbacks.

“I got injured for this country and immigration are saying that I can go back to Zimbabwe.”

‘Life in the detention centre is not good’

Detained since February 17, Mr Nechironga described being taken from his Hillfields home: “It was early in the morning, around 5am, I heard immigration knocking on my door, they said they had a deportation order.

“I came out [from prison] on bail with no conditions. For the past two years they never contacted me, but on the February 17 they just came to kick me out.”

Recalling his torture in Zimbabwe, the veteran said: “I was beaten in Zimbabwe. I was tortured, strip searched and accused of being a British spy when they saw my army ID, [I had gone] back to see my brother before he died.

“Life in the detention centre is not good.”

Coventry man Joram Nechironga arrived the UK in October 2001 and served in the British Army for 5 years and 4 months.The Hillfields resident suffered severe PTSD after serving on the frontline at the height of the Iraq conflict from 2002 to 2007. He currently faces deportation (Image: Supplied)

Urging the Home Office to act, he said: “I dedicated my life to fight for this country, which I love so much. I made a mistake yes, I am suffering from PTSD…why won’t they give me a chance?

Coventry man Joram Nechironga arrived the UK in October 2001 and served in the British Army for 5 years and 4 months.The Hillfields resident suffered severe PTSD after serving on the frontline at the height of the Iraq conflict from 2002 to 2007. He currently faces deportation (Image: Supplied)

“I was trying to work hard for the past two years.

“I have been working as a painter and decorator and labouring.”

He added: “I have two children in Coventry, I am working hard to look after them, I pay maintenance for my children.”

Zarah Sultana raised Joram Nechironga’s case in parliament on February 28

‘Sending him back to Zimbabwe is no different to sending him back into relapse’

Melch King Riyo, of Tann Law Solicitors, said: “It is clear that Joram Nechironga’s offending history is inextricably linked to the PTSD that resulted from the traumatic experiences he had whilst fight for this country on the frontline.

“This is a poignant factor which cannot be ignored or disregarded. When he sought assistance from the NHS, he did not receive direct support for his PTSD, instead they made referrals to different organisations.

“The Veterans Association helped him get back into employment and signposted him to professionals that specialise in PTSD and Cognitive Behavioural therapy.

Coventry man Joram Nechironga arrived the UK in October 2001 and served in the British Army for 5 years and 4 months.The Hillfields resident suffered severe PTSD after serving on the frontline at the height of the Iraq conflict from 2002 to 2007. He currently faces deportation (Image: Supplied)

“As soon as he started receiving support for his PTSD, he started rebuilding his life, and obtained employment in the construction sector, bought himself tools and a car. Sending him back to Zimbabwe is no different to sending him back into relapse, discarding him and disregarding his self-sacrificial service in the British Army service.”

Melch King Riyo said once they receive a formal decision from the Home Office, the next stage will be to apply for Mr Nechironga to be released on immigration bail then begin the process of re-regularising his stay in the UK.

Home Office comment

A Home Office spokesman said: “Foreign criminals should be in no doubt of our determination to deport them and we make no apology for removing them to keep the public safe.

“The New Plan for Immigration will fix this broken immigration system and stop the abuse we are seeing by expediting the removal of those who have no right to be here.”- coventrytelegraph.net

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

