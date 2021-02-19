Journalists suspended for Zanu PF leadership death wish

STATE -controlled Zimbabwean mass media company, Zimpapers has on Friday suspended with immediate effect, two senior journalists after one of its titles titles H-Metro published an “unacceptable article” which wished the death of an undisclosed member of the Zanu PF presidium, Zim Morning Post can report.

Glass and Mortar- Zimpapers Group headquarters , Herald House

The casualties are chief sub editor Washington Rungano Gwanzura and his junior Tinashe Chuma who were accused of breaching the company’s Code of Conduct and Grievance Procedure .

Gwanzura was accused of breaching the said act by “clearing a copy for printing with an unacceptable statement in the feedback column”, while Chuma was alleged to have extracted an ‘unacceptable’ article from Twitter and filed it for publication.

Both journalist were sent on two weeks suspension without pay pending further investigations and were not allowed to set foot at Herald House.

“In the meantime please be advised that you are barred from setting foot at Herald House until investigations are completed,” read part of the suspension letter authored by Production Editor Rosental Mutakati.

Circumstances are that on an unknown date, a reader wrote a condolence message in memory of the late dancehall musician and liberation hero Soul Jah Love (Soul Musaka) and part of the message , ‘prayed’ for the death of an undisclosed member of the Zanu PF presidium.

The condolence message was published in the H-Metro edition of February 19 2021 on the ‘Feedback Column’ and courted a fair share of social media ‘excitement’ .

Social media users registered mixed feelings on the publishing of last part of the message which tested ‘uncharted waters’ vis-a-vis the media group’s editorial policy.

Rest in peace Sauro, your music impacted us in so many ways and we have lost a Zimdancehall legend in you.

“Hapana zvatingazviite kutonga kwaMwari.

“If we had a say tingadai tati kufe mumwe munhu mukuru weZanu PF ari mupresidium.Go well legend,” read the message.