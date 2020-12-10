Judge demands to see Mary Chiwenga’s wounds

Justice Benjamin Chikowero has demanded to see Marry Mubaiwa’s wounds physically. Her lawyers arranging that she be brought to court in next hour or so. The extranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is seeking bail variation to be treated in SA, opposed by NPA.

#WOUNDINQUIRY Marry Mubaiwa is now at the High Court in Harare where a judge has asked to see her wounds before he rules on her application to have her bail relaxed to enable her to seek urgent medical attention in South Africa.

