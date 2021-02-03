July Moyo named as president Mnangagwa potential successor

Local Government Minister July Moyo

Local Government Minister July Moyo has been named as a suitable replacement for president Emerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa’s future has been a constant source of speculation over the past two years following a string of poor performances since taking power from Robert Mugabe in 2017.

Moyo was appointed the Governor of Midlands in 1999 and is a close associate of Mnangagwa.

The revelations came after philanthropist Susan Mutami accused Temba Mliswa of being in a homosexual relationship with one of his close associates Goodwell Chinyama has said Temba is trying to get rid of his political opponent July Moyo and he is reportedly performing rituals against the Local Government Minister.

Mutami was speaking during a tell-all interview with the publication when she dropped the bombshell and said:

I can tell you that Temba has so far travelled across all provinces dropping snuff (bute) as part of a ritual for him to gain political power. He says ndinosvikirwa, ndinesvikiro (I am a spirit medium).

That is one of the reasons I want nothing to do with him.

He told me one of his sangomas said he will be president but first, Temba had to clear one political hurdle and that is July Moyo.

At his farm (Springfarm, Karoi) he has a room that he does his rituals naming July Moyo.

The exact reason why July Moyo is allegedly on Mliswa’s radar was not established. Mutami also said Mliswa was not related to President and further claimed President Mnangagwa probably just tolerates Mliswa’s name-dropping because of his good heart:

Temba is not related to the president (as he claims) and neither am I. Its just that the president is a man with a good heart that is probably why he continues to tolerate Temba.

Apart from the July Moyo bombshell, Mutami also made several claims against the outspoken MP and even said Temba makes money through extortion and he is broke and is struggling to take care of some of his 18 children.

OTHERS LIKED: