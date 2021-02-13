Kadewere Among Top African Scorers In Europe

Tino Kadewere

The 25-year old Lyon star has netted nine goals and assisted three times in twenty three appearances this season.

He is tied on the same tally with a couple of players that include Crystal Palace striker Wilfred Zaha, Lens’ Gael Kakuta and M’Bala Nzola of Spezia who is the only star on the list from the Italian Serie A.

Kadewere’s attacking partner at Lyon, Toko Ekambi of Cameroon, is also among the top scorers.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is tops the list with sixteen goals.

Here is the Top ten list:

Wilfred Zaha (Crystal Palace, Ivory Coast) – 9 goals

– Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, Zimbabwe) – 9 goals

– M’Bala Nzola (Spezia, Angola) – 9 goals

– Gael Kakuta (Lens, DR Congo) – 9 goals

– Andy Delort (Montpellier, Algeria) – 9 goals

Silas Wamangituka (VfB Stuttgart, DR Congo) – 11 goals

– Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyon, Cameroon) – 11 goals

Boulaye Dia (Reims, Senegal) – 12 goals

Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla, Morocco) – 13 goals

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt) – 16 goals- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

