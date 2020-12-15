Kadewere goal sinks PSG

Tinotenda Kadewere

TINO Kadewere scored the only goal of the game as Olympique Lyonnais beat Paris Saint-Germain in a top-of-the-table French Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

The Zimbabwean forward’s 35th minute strike took the visiting Lyon side joint-top with Lille while PSG, who featured their stars including Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe, dropped into third place.

With Lille having moved provisionally top of the table earlier in the day following their 2-1 win over Bordeaux, both sides knew they could snatch first place with a win – although for Lyon they needed to do so by three goals to claim it outright.

Realistic ambition or not, the visitors had many of the better chances in the first half. Alessandro Florenzi fired narrowly past Anthony Lopes’s far post early on but Lyon began to chase PSG down, their mobile 4-3-3 causing no end of problems for Thomas Tuchel’s PSG side.

Lyon’s Karl Toko Ekambi had a fine chance to make it 1-0 after Houssem Aouar had skipped past his marker to find space and then his teammate in the box, but the Cameroon forward tried to drill the ball across the face of goal when perhaps a shot would have been better.

PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas saved well from an acrobatic Kadewere volley which was subsequently called back for offside on the 23rd minute.

However, the Zimbabwean striker gave his side a deserved lead, latching onto Toko Ekambi’s through ball and steering his fifth goal of the campaign low into the corner just 10 minutes before the half time whistle.

Teams

PSG: Navas – Diallo (Kehrer, 29′), Danilo, Kimpembe (cap.) – Florenzi, Verratti (Gueye, 64′), Danilo, Paredes (Herrera, 64′), Bakker – Di Maria (Mbappe, 64′), Kean (Rafinha, 73′), Neymar. Manager: Thomas Tuchel.

OL: Lopes – Dubois (De Sciglio, 65′), Marcelo, Denayer, Cornet – Paqueta (Caqueret, 88′), Mendes, Aouar (Guimaraes, 77′) – Toko Ekambi, Memphis (cap.) (Dembélé, 77′), Kadewere (Diomande, 77′). Manager: Rudi Garcia.