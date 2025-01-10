Karim Benzema Reunites with Real Madrid Squad Ahead of Spanish Supercup Final

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema made a surprise visit to his former teammates as they prepare for their Spanish Supercup final clash against Barcelona on January 12. Benzema, currently playing for Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, took time out of his training schedule to reconnect with the Los Blancos squad in Jeddah.
A Warm Reunion
Benzema, who enjoyed a glittering career with Real Madrid, winning the Spanish Supercup four times, including two victories against El Clásico rivals Barcelona, shared moments with his former colleagues. The veteran striker’s presence brought nostalgia to the camp, reminding fans and players alike of his invaluable contributions to the club.
Advice for Vinícius Junior
In an exclusive interview with Marca, Benzema revealed a conversation with Real Madrid star Vinícius Junior, who expressed frustration at not winning the 2024 Ballon d’Or. Benzema, who won the prestigious award himself in 2022, offered words of encouragement:
“I told him not to pay attention to critics, don’t lower your intensity because you’re the best in the world, and one day you will win the Ballon d’Or.”
Vinícius has been a pivotal player for Real Madrid, and Benzema’s support highlights the strong bond they share.
Open to a Real Madrid Return
When asked about the possibility of returning to Real Madrid before retiring, Benzema didn’t rule it out. The 35-year-old striker, who plans to continue playing until at least 2027, said:
“Why not? At the moment I’m in Jeddah and doing well. The time will come to see how life is, and I’m sure I will be close to Madrid again.”
Benzema’s statement has fueled speculation among fans about a potential reunion with Los Blancos, either in a playing or ambassadorial role in the future.
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: A Classic Showdown
Real Madrid will face their eternal rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup final on January 12. Benzema’s visit may serve as inspiration for the squad as they aim to secure another trophy. The tournament holds special significance for Benzema, who lifted the Supercup multiple times during his illustrious career in Madrid.