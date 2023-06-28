Kasukuwere Dumps Bankrupt Acie Lumumba

William ‘Acie Lumumba’ Mutumanje

JOHANNESBURG – Saviour Kasukuwere, an independent candidate for the presidency of Zimbabwe, has announced his campaign technical committee, with Walter Mzembi, a former cabinet minister, as the head.

The committee comprises five individuals who will provide administrative support for Kasukuwere’s campaign. Notably, political activist William ‘Acie Lumumba’ Mutumanje, who has been supporting Kasukuwere, did not make the committee.

Lumumba had previously claimed that Kasukuwere, a loyalist of former President Robert Mugabe, was groomed for the presidency by Mugabe and predicted his victory in the upcoming August 23 elections.

The technical committee includes individuals such as Munyaradzi Bwanya as Chief of Staff, Jacqueline Sande as Chief Election Agent and Presidential Spokesperson, Munyaradzi Midzi as Chief Legal Advisor, Lloyd Msipa as Head of Foreign Relations, Ali Naka as Head of Communications and Stakeholder Management.

Despite facing two arrest warrants issued in 2019 for failing to appear in court and failing to resubmit his passport, Kasukuwere dismissed them as threats by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deter him from returning to Zimbabwe for his political campaign.

