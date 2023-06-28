Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Politics Kasukuwere Dumps Bankrupt Acie Lumumba
Politics

Kasukuwere Dumps Bankrupt Acie Lumumba

by reporter263
written by reporter263
William ‘Acie Lumumba’ Mutumanje

JOHANNESBURG – Saviour Kasukuwere, an independent candidate for the presidency of Zimbabwe, has announced his campaign technical committee, with Walter Mzembi, a former cabinet minister, as the head.

The committee comprises five individuals who will provide administrative support for Kasukuwere’s campaign. Notably, political activist William ‘Acie Lumumba’ Mutumanje, who has been supporting Kasukuwere, did not make the committee.

Lumumba had previously claimed that Kasukuwere, a loyalist of former President Robert Mugabe, was groomed for the presidency by Mugabe and predicted his victory in the upcoming August 23 elections.

The technical committee includes individuals such as Munyaradzi Bwanya as Chief of Staff, Jacqueline Sande as Chief Election Agent and Presidential Spokesperson, Munyaradzi Midzi as Chief Legal Advisor, Lloyd Msipa as Head of Foreign Relations, Ali Naka as Head of Communications and Stakeholder Management.

Despite facing two arrest warrants issued in 2019 for failing to appear in court and failing to resubmit his passport, Kasukuwere dismissed them as threats by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to deter him from returning to Zimbabwe for his political campaign.

OTHERS LIKED:

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Full candidate list out tomorrow

ZANU-PF celebrates 53 uncontested council seats

CCC chaos at Masvingo Nomination Court

CCC Chaos : Candidates ill-preparerd for Nomination Court

CCC councillor Roki goes independent

General Chiwenga’s wedding pictures go viral

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Gono absconded community service
OPINION | Why terminating Zimbabwean exemption permits was invalid, unlawful and unconstitutional
Full candidate list out tomorrow
UK Court of Appeal says the government’s plan to transfer asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!