Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife
Crime & Courts Zimbabwe

Kasukuwere jailed for assaulting wife

  • 27/06/2024
  • 0 Comments
  • Less than a minute
  • 260 Views

BINDURA,- Self-styled prophet Gibon Kasukuwere, based in Bindura, was convicted yesterday for severely attacking his wife during a dispute over a cellphone.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to one year in jail by magistrate Tatenda Masaraunga, with three months of the sentence suspended on condition of good behavior.

Prosecutor Carson Kundiona informed the court that on May 24, Kasukuwere returned from his church shrine around 6:00 PM. His wife asked for their son’s phone number, leading to a heated argument. During the altercation, Kasukuwere went into the kitchen, returned with a knife and a hammer, and proceeded to strike his wife multiple times on the head with the hammer.

A police report was filed, resulting in Kasukuwere’s arrest and subsequent conviction.

Source: Byo24News

Share This Post:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Entertainment, World News, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwean BBQ Experiences in the UK: King Alfred,

25/06/2024
Arts & Lifestyle, Entertainment, Zimbabwe

The Zany Surge of Satire: Mupengo Roby &

25/06/2024
Wikileaks has posted this picture of Julian Assange on X, which - it says - was taken on the approach to Bangkok airport
Crime & Courts, World News

Julian Assange Leaves UK After Plea Deal with

25/06/2024
CoS - UK Home Office News, Opinion & Columnist, Zimbabwe

The Struggles of Zimbabwean Care Workers in the

25/06/2024
Bobby Garande
Crime & Courts, World News, Zimbabwe

Garande Banned from Making Eye Contact with Women

25/06/2024