Katsande in hijacking incident

FORMER Warriors captain Willard Katsande is traumatised after he fell victim to a hijacking in Johannesburg on Tuesday, just a year after the ex-Kaizer Chiefs star was assaulted in a road rage incident in West Rand.

The latest incident happened at Southgate Mall in Johannesburg.

According to KickOff, Katsande – who spent 10 years at Kaizer Chiefs – lost business and personal property worth thousands of rand, including a cellphone and money, which was in the car.

Katsande’s vehicle was later recovered in Eldorado Park by a tracking company.

The matter has since been reported to police.

“I am traumatised right now because of the previous road rage experience,” Katsande told KickOff.

“I have been left with bruises because the three guys who hijacked me in the parking lot at Southgate Mall dragged me on the ground.

“The car has been recovered in Eldorado Park, but it is badly damaged inside and ransacked of my belongings.

“This is a huge inconvenience considering that there was business property inside the car which will affect the business.”

The 36-year-old Katsande is currently on the books of Sekhukhune United.

