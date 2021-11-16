Khama Billiat quits international football

WARRIORS ace, Khama Billiat has Monday announced his retirement from international football.

Billiat made his debut for the Warriors team a decade ago.

He went onto represent Zimbabwe at the 2017 and 2019 AFCON finals.

A statement released by the 31 year old soccer star reads: “It was all a dream. When I was young, I always dreamt of representing the country, playing for the national team.

“The dream which seemed far-fetched for a young Khama in Mufakose came when I least expected it.

“The first day I donned the Warriors badge, I vowed to enjoy myself and always lift the country’s spirits.

“Scoring a goal at the Africa Cup of Nations finals is one moment I still relive in my mind even up to date. It is one of the many special moments I have experienced wearing the coveted yellow jersey.

“The feeling of scoring in a packed stadium for your nation is inexplicable.”

He added: “I have met so many teammates, coaches at the national team and I appreciate every relationship I have built along the way. By playing for the Warriors, I have improved immensely as a player it is an opportunity I will forever cherish.

“However, every no matter how beautiful has an ending. This is probably the heaviest decision I have ever had to take in my life, but it is a decision I make with a patriotic heart.

“Like those who had to pave way for our generation of Warriors stars to emerge, I have decided to retire from international football.”

Source – NewZimbabwe