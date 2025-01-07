King Charles Opens Balmoral Castle for Public Tours This Summer

Balmoral, Scotland – In a move that reflects his commitment to modernizing the monarchy, King Charles III is once again opening the doors of Balmoral Castle, his Highland retreat, for public tours this summer. This marks the second consecutive year that the King has offered visitors a rare glimpse into the royal family’s private residence, a tradition that has quickly gained popularity.

Dates and Tickets

From June to July 2025, visitors will have the chance to explore the historic Scottish castle, including rooms currently used by the royal family. Tickets went on sale on Tuesday and are already selling out quickly.

Interior Castle Tour: £110 per person

£110 per person Royal Afternoon Tea Experience: £170 per person

Guests can indulge in savoury and sweet treats, including Balmoral Estate venison sausage rolls, cucumber, cream cheese, and black truffle sandwiches, and passion fruit bavarois.

The castle grounds will be open from Tuesday, April 1, to Sunday, August 10, before the King and Queen return for their traditional summer stay.

Exciting Additions for Visitors

The King has made several changes to the estate, including:

A Thistle maze

A Celtic maze garden

New plantings of trees, shrubs, and topiary

In a post shared on Balmoral Castle’s Instagram page, it was stated:

“Visitors will have the chance to discover the exciting changes HM The King has made to the gardens.”

A Growing Tradition

This is the second year running that Balmoral’s interior has been opened to the public. Previously, visitors could only access the ballroom and grounds of the castle. Last year’s tours were so popular that tickets sold out within 24 hours.

Balmoral Castle, completed in 1855, was originally purchased by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. The late Queen Elizabeth II considered Balmoral her favorite royal residence. In an interview, Princess Eugenie once shared:

“Granny is the most happy there… Walks, picnics, dogs—there’s always dogs! Family-wise, it’s a lovely base for us all.”

A Legacy of Summer Retreats

The castle holds deep emotional significance for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on September 8, 2022, at the age of 96. Since then, King Charles has continued the tradition of hosting the royal family in Scotland each August for their summer break.

Where Are the Royals Now?

Currently, the King and Queen are staying at Sandringham in Norfolk, where they celebrated Christmas. While the late Queen traditionally remained at Sandringham until February to mark the anniversary of her father’s death, King Charles and Queen Camilla spent time in Scotland last January, signaling their love for the Highlands.

A Rare Opportunity for the Public

For fans of the royal family and history enthusiasts, the chance to tour Balmoral Castle offers a unique insight into the private lives of the British monarchy. With tickets already in high demand, visitors are encouraged to book early for this extraordinary experience.