Kirsty Coventry and Michael Phelps Dives into International Swimming Hall of Fame

Kirsty Coventry

Record Olympic medal winner Michael Phelps and Zimbabwe’s Kirsty Coventry are among those to be inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

Coventry, 39, is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member who is being talked about as a prospective future candidate for the IOC Presidency.

The seven-time Olympic swimming medallist is the most decorated Olympian in any sport from the Africa.

She and Krisztina Egerszegi share the record for the most individual Olympic medals in women’s swimming.

Coventry competed in five Olympic Games, from 2000 to 2016, and has won all but one of Zimbabwe’s eight Olympic medals.

She won two Olympic golds after tasting glory in the 200 metres backstroke at Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

The Zimbabwean also won four silvers and one bronze, all in individual events.

She is a four-time world champion and a five-time world-record holder, and since 2018 has been serving as Zimbabwe’s Sports Minister.

During his swimming career, American legend Phelps swam in five Olympic Games between 2000 and 2016, winning a record total of 28 Olympic medals.

Twenty-three of these were gold, while he topped up his tally with three silvers and two bronze.

He could swim any stroke and the 37-year-old set 39 world records in his sensational career, winning 27 world titles.

Also inducted is Missy Franklin of the United States, who retired in 2018 having won four golds and a bronze at the London 2012 Olympics

She set a female record of six world golds the following year.

Michael Phelps of the United States, pictured at the Rio 2016 Games with the last of his 23 Olympic golds, is among the latest inductees into the International Swimming Hall of Fame ©Getty Images

Japan’s Kosuke Kitajima, who won the 100 and 200m breaststroke at Athens 2004 and retained both titles at Beijing 2008, is another to be inducted.

He is joined by Cesar Cielo of Brazil, who won the Beijing 2008 men’s 50m freestyle title and earned two Olympic bronzes, six world golds and five short-course titles.

China’s Wu Minxia, who won five Olympic diving golds between Athens 2004 and Rio 2016, is another to be named.

Trischa Zorn of the US, who was blind from birth, becomes the first Paralympian to be recognised.

She is the most successful athlete in the history of the Paralympics, having won 55 medals – 41 gold, nine silver and five bronze – between 1980 and 2004.

In 2012 she was inducted into the Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Bob Bowman and Chris Carver of the US are named in the coaching section.

Natalia Ischenko of Russia has been included for artistic swimming.

Honoured from water polo is Heather Petri of the US, a member of the victorious team at London 2012 who then added two Olympic silvers and a bronze, as well as three world golds.

Stephane LeCat of France is named in the open water category.

South Africa’s anti-apartheid campaigner Sam Ramsamy is honoured as a contributor.

Source: Inside The Games