HARARE – Zimbabwean football icon Knowledge Musona has signed for Scottland FC in what is being hailed as one of the standout moves of the mid-season transfer window. The 35-year-old striker, fondly nicknamed “The Smiling Assassin” for his lethal finishing and trademark grin, will be officially unveiled this week.

The transfer, finalised just days before the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League’s window closes on Thursday, sees Musona return to domestic football following his stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Okhdood. He arrives as a free agent, bringing vast international experience and proven scoring pedigree to Scottland’s ambitious project.

Reunion with Brother Walter Musona

Adding a personal twist to the transfer, Musona will now line up alongside his younger brother Walter Musona, who captains Scottland FC. The prospect of the Musona brothers playing together has generated immense buzz among fans, promising to be one of the club’s most compelling narratives this season.

Part of a Veteran Recruitment Drive

Scottland FC has been aggressively strengthening its squad with seasoned campaigners in a bid to challenge for honours. Musona joins recent high-profile signings Khama Billiat, Terrence Dzvukamanja, and Khuda Muyaba, forming a formidable attacking lineup loaded with experience and star power.

Club insiders have described this recruitment strategy as a conscious effort to blend youth with proven quality, aiming for immediate impact in the title race.

Musona’s Glittering Career

Musona’s career spans multiple top-flight leagues, including stints in Germany (TSG Hoffenheim, FC Augsburg), Belgium (KV Oostende, RSC Anderlecht), and South Africa (Kaizer Chiefs), where he first rose to prominence.

Internationally, he stands as Zimbabwe’s all-time leading goalscorer, having captained the Warriors at major tournaments, including the Africa Cup of Nations. His return is expected to bolster not only Scottland’s attack but also inspire the wider league.

Statement of Intent

The rapid conclusion of the deal underscores Scottland’s ambition as they look to mount a serious challenge in the second half of the season. With Musona’s arrival, the club has made clear its intent to blend experience, leadership, and technical prowess to push for silverware.

Fans eagerly await his debut, anticipating that the Musona brothers’ partnership could be the spark to ignite Scottland FC’s title aspirations.