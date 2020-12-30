Komichi Dumps Khupe, Supports Mwonzora

Morgen Komichi

Morgen Komichi has dumped the former MDC-T president, Thokozani Khupe and expressed support for Douglas Mwonzora whom they were saying rigged the party’s Sunday Extraordinary congress.

Khupe had said she cancelled the election and also suspended him from the party over his actions which she said were contrary to the party’s principles.

Komichi’s move comes after Law expert, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, who has been MDC-T’s lead counsel, had said Khupe had no authority to either cancel the congress or suspend Mwonzora.

Meanwhile, Mwonzora has since reinstated Khupe and Elias Mudzuri as the party’s Vice Presidents while Komichi was reinstated as the chairperson, posts they held in 2014.

In an interview with NewsDay, Komichi agreed that the Sunday congress was shambolic, he does not condone it but he has to choose Mwonzora to avoid the demise of the party.

Watch the video below for more:

