LATEST : UK Deports 9 More Zimbabweans

Another batch of nine Zimbabweans was deported from the United Kingdom last Thursday.

The deportation occurred barely a year after the arrival of another group of 50 who have since integrated with their families and relatives.

Deportations mean that the British government now believes the Second Republic has turned the country into a safe destination for Zimbabweans that London is obliged to deport.

An agreement was signed in June last year acknowledging that deported Zimbabweans would be treated properly on their return.

The UK Borders Act allows the British government to deport any foreigner who has received a jail term of at least 12 months unless some exception applies.

On arrival back in Zimbabwe, they are assisted to integrate into their families and start on a clean sheet since the offences for which they were jailed occurred in Britain.

Mr Livit Magejo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade confirmed the arrival.

“We received nine more deportees and they have since reunited with their families,” he said.

The British government last year deported 50 Zimbabweans when Covid-19 was at its peak.

However, some raised objections with the courts and were allowed to appeal, while some were allegedly affected by Covid-19 in some detention centres.

The British government deports foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans, released from detention after serving jail terms for a range of offences.

Deportation of foreign criminals is subject to several exceptions, including the European Convention on Human Rights or the UK’s obligations under the Refugee Convention.

All those deported have been provided with the opportunity to raise claims, including asylum and human rights claims before their deportation.

Individuals are only returned to their country of origin.