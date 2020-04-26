Zimbabwe News
Health & Fitness

Latest: Zimbabwean Dies of COVID-19 In UK

Colleagues have announced the death of Susan Shylet Zaranyika on Facebook.

ANOTHER ZIMBABWEAN DIES OF COVID-19 IN UK

Colleagues wrote on Facebook that Susan was an HCA and succumbed to Covid-19 early this month. She lived and worked in Wolverhampton.

