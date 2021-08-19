Lawyer Florence Ziumbe dies

Ziumbe was a corporate lawyer and a partner for Ziumbe and Mutambanengwe law firm. She also sat on boards of several institutions.

Ziumbe was the founding president of the Professional Women, Women Executives and Business Women’s Forum (PROWEB).

“The Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) would like to advice members that it has learnt with sadness of the sudden passing on of Florence Ziumbe. Ziumbe reportedly passed on this afternoon (Monday). Details will be provided as they become available.

OTHERS LIKED:

“The LSZ Council and Secretariat extends its sincere condolences to Ziumbe’s family, friends and colleagues on this very sad loss,” LSZ said.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

Nonprofit organization Tererai Trent International (TTI) Foundation, which Ziumbe chaired, mourned her passing in a statement seen by Zimbabwe Voice.

“It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the passing of our Board Chair, Mrs. Florence Ziumbe. Florence’s contribution to TTI is immeasurable and she will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this very difficult time,” said TTI.

PROWEB president, Dvine Ndhlukula said: “It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing on of (Florence) Ziumbe. Florence was the visionary and founding president of PROWEB. Our hearts go to Florence’s family during this difficult time.”

Ziumbe was born and raised in rural Nyazura, from where she rose to become on of the best corporate lawyers in Zimbabwe.

“I am a rural girl. I grew up in the village, holding the plough behind a span of oxen. I cannot pretend to have some fancy tastes. I still love the rural food like nyimo (roundnuts) and sadza with offal,” she told media in a recent interview.

“When I look up into the sky, I not only admire the beauty of the Lord’s majesty, but I also yearn to reach for the stars and dwell among them and have the eagle’s view over all the earth. I want this for myself and for every woman out there who dares to dream and live in the reality of their dreams.”

Ziumbe was married and leaves behind two daughters and a son.

“When I get home then I am a mother and a wife. That is what my family will be expecting and it would be unreasonable and unfair to make them put up with anything else,” she previously said, explaining how she managed to juggle her personal and her professional roles.

Ziumbe has sat on more than 40 boards including those of Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) and Cottco and at one stage chaired the Financial Gazette board.

She has also sat on several boards including Redstar, Pelhams, Afribank and also served as deputy chairperson of the State Procurement Board before its reconfiguration to the Procurement and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe. – Zimbabwe Voice