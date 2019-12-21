Leaked Sex Videos Expose Cheating Wife Of Zimbabwean Man Who Was Killed In Infidelity Linked Murder

Leaked Sex Videos Expose Cheating Wife . Forbidden love … Bheki Ndlovu’s wife, Nomazwe, with her lover Jabulani Ncube who was being sued by Ndlovu for adultery damages

Leaked Sex Videos Expose Cheating Wife of Zimbabwean Man Who Was Killed In Suspected Hit

In the case where a Zimbabwean man was gunned down in a suspected hit after discovering his wife's compromising photograph's with another man, more details have emerged, further exposing the wife's illicit affair. iHarare has received revelations from the local publication, Chronicle, that South African businessman Bheki Ndlovu who was recently fatally shot had been long traumatised by his wife's extramarital affair with Jabulani Ncube. Ndlovu's wife, Nomazwe Ndlovu is reported to have been a serial cheat and her illicit affair culminated in her husband's death.

iHarare can also reveal that evidence of Nomazwe’s illicit affair and her lover’s hand in Ndlovu’s murder has been found. In an interview conducted, two family members revealed that they had in their possession sex videos of Nomazwe’s escapades. They also added that Jabulani had received death threats from his estranged wife a week before the shooting.

As it is, we have 66 sex videos where she recorded herself cheating on him with this man called Jabu (Jabulani Ncube aka Christopher Tshabalala). We think this illicit relationship with Jabu was the most troublesome on their marriage. She did not just cheat with him, around 2017 she cheated on him with a pastor from a local church (name supplied) who committed suicide after their illicit affair was exposed. I think our son was a victim of loving a woman who didn’t love him. He loved his wife but she never loved him. Just a week ago he received a message from his wife. She claimed that it was going to be either Bheki or her who would die. We have the threatening message. We haven’t been able to talk to our daughter-in-law since his death.

They said their in-laws have not even visited their home to pay condolences after Bheki was shot dead.

Our daughter-in-law’s mother just said she would only come when his body arrives which is very strange as we were not fighting with them.

