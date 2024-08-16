Leicester Nurse Faces Interim Practice Conditions Following Professional Hearing

In a recent virtual hearing conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s Investigating Committee, Sarah Constance Nzara, a registered adult nurse based in Leicester, has been issued an interim conditions of practice order for a period of 18 months.

The hearing, which took place on Monday, August 5, 2024, resulted in a set of strict conditions being placed on Nzara’s nursing practice while an investigation into unspecified allegations continues.

Key conditions imposed on Nzara include:

Working for only a single substantive employer, not through an agency Prohibition from being the nurse in charge of any shift or the sole nurse on duty Requirement for direct supervision when administering medication until assessed as competent Indirect supervision at all times while working Development of a personal development plan (PDP) addressing concerns in medication administration, patient assessment, and incident escalation Regular meetings with a supervisor to discuss progress Mandatory reporting of any clinical incidents or investigations to the Nursing and Midwifery Council

The panel, chaired by Christopher Taylor and including members Kathryn Evans and Howard Millington, determined these conditions to be “proportionate and appropriate” given the circumstances.

Notably, Nzara, who has been a registered nurse since 2002, was present at the hearing but chose not to be represented. The order allows for the continuation of the ongoing investigation while providing a framework for Nzara to demonstrate improvement in her practice.

The interim order will be reviewed every six months and may be adjusted based on new evidence or Nzara’s progress. The Nursing and Midwifery Council’s Case Examiners are yet to decide whether there is a case to answer regarding the allegations against Nzara.

This case highlights the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s commitment to maintaining professional standards while providing opportunities for practitioners to address concerns and improve their practice under supervision.