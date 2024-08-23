Leicester Nurse Sarah Nzara Placed Under Interim Conditions by NMC
  • 23/08/2024
The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has imposed an 18-month interim conditions of practice order on Sarah Constance Nzara, a registered nurse from Leicester.

Key Points:

  • Interim order hearing held virtually on August 5, 2024
  • NMC PIN: 99A0999E
  • Registered in Adult Nursing since 2002
  • 18-month interim conditions of practice order imposed

Conditions Include:

  1. Work for a single employer, not an agency
  2. Cannot be nurse in charge or sole nurse on duty
  3. Direct supervision required for medication administration
  4. Indirect supervision at all times while working
  5. Personal Development Plan (PDP) to address specific concerns
  6. Regular meetings with supervisor to discuss progress
  7. Must inform NMC of employment changes
  8. Required to disclose conditions to employers

Areas of Concern:

  • Medication administration
  • Patient assessment and observations
  • Ability to escalate incidents and recognize deteriorating patients

The panel noted Mrs. Nzara’s intention not to work as a nurse for the next 15 months but emphasized that an interim order is still necessary. The NMC Case Examiners are yet to decide if there is a case to answer regarding the allegations.

This interim order will be reviewed every six months and may be adjusted based on new evidence or Mrs. Nzara’s progress.

