Leicester Nurse Sarah Nzara Placed Under Interim Conditions by NMC

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has imposed an 18-month interim conditions of practice order on Sarah Constance Nzara, a registered nurse from Leicester.
Key Points:
- Interim order hearing held virtually on August 5, 2024
- NMC PIN: 99A0999E
- Registered in Adult Nursing since 2002
- 18-month interim conditions of practice order imposed
Conditions Include:
- Work for a single employer, not an agency
- Cannot be nurse in charge or sole nurse on duty
- Direct supervision required for medication administration
- Indirect supervision at all times while working
- Personal Development Plan (PDP) to address specific concerns
- Regular meetings with supervisor to discuss progress
- Must inform NMC of employment changes
- Required to disclose conditions to employers
Areas of Concern:
- Medication administration
- Patient assessment and observations
- Ability to escalate incidents and recognize deteriorating patients
The panel noted Mrs. Nzara’s intention not to work as a nurse for the next 15 months but emphasized that an interim order is still necessary. The NMC Case Examiners are yet to decide if there is a case to answer regarding the allegations.
This interim order will be reviewed every six months and may be adjusted based on new evidence or Mrs. Nzara’s progress.