Leicestershire Nurse Constance Nzara Faces 18-Month Interim Order Amid NMC Investigation

In a recent virtual hearing, the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) Investigating Committee has imposed an 18-month interim conditions of practice order on Sarah Constance Nzara, a registered adult nurse based in Leicester. The decision, made on Monday, 5 August 2024, comes as the NMC continues its investigation into concerns raised about Nzara’s practice.

Key Details of the Order

The interim order, which took immediate effect, includes several conditions designed to ensure patient safety while allowing Nzara to continue practicing under supervision. Some of the key conditions include:

Working for a single substantive employer, not an agency Prohibition from being the nurse in charge of any shift or the sole nurse on duty Direct supervision when administering medication until assessed as competent Indirect supervision at all times when working Creation and adherence to a personal development plan (PDP) addressing specific areas of concern

Areas of Concern

The panel highlighted three main areas of concern that Nzara’s PDP must address:

Medication administration Patient assessment and observations Ability to escalate incidents and recognize/respond to deteriorating patients

These areas suggest potential gaps in Nzara’s current practice that the NMC deems significant enough to warrant close monitoring and improvement.

Implications for Nzara’s Practice

Under the order, Nzara must:

Regularly meet with a supervisor to discuss progress

Provide progress reports to the NMC

Keep the NMC informed of any changes in employment

Report any clinical incidents, investigations, or disciplinary proceedings

These conditions aim to ensure close monitoring of Nzara’s practice and professional development over the next 18 months.

NMC’s Ongoing Investigation

The interim order is not a final decision on Nzara’s fitness to practice. The NMC Case Examiners are yet to determine whether there is a case to answer regarding the allegations made against Nzara. The 18-month duration of the order allows time for a thorough investigation to take place.

What This Means for Patient Care

While the order allows Nzara to continue practicing, the stringent conditions put in place are designed to protect patient safety. The supervision requirements and focus on key areas of nursing practice demonstrate the NMC’s commitment to maintaining high standards of care while supporting nurses through remediation processes.

Next Steps

The interim order will be reviewed within the next six months and every six months thereafter. Depending on new evidence or changes in circumstances, the order may be revoked, confirmed, varied, or replaced with an interim suspension order.

This case highlights the NMC’s role in regulating nursing practice and its balanced approach to addressing concerns while allowing opportunities for improvement. As the investigation continues, the nursing community and public alike will be watching closely to see how this case develops and its potential implications for nursing regulation in the UK.