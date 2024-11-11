Lilian Timveos dies

Former Zimbabwean Senator Lilian Timveos has passed away. She died this morning at Avenues Clinic in Harare at the age of 50.

Timveos, born in 1973 in Kwekwe, was a prominent figure within ZANU PF and served in the party’s Zvishavane District. Known for her dedication to public service, she built a respected reputation in political circles, marked by her commitment to advancing her community and party values.

News of Timveos’ passing has led to an outpouring of condolences from family, friends, and political colleagues across the spectrum. Members of ZANU PF and the opposition alike have expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a leader known for her tireless service and her approachable, compassionate nature.

Timveos’ legacy of dedication to public service is fondly remembered within her community and the ZANU PF party. She is survived by her family, who are receiving widespread condolences during this challenging time.

