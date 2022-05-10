Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Liquid to launch 5G network service in Zimbabwe

Liquid Home Zimbabwe – formerly ZOL Zimbabwe – is expected to launch a 5G network service to the market once it gets an approval from the regulator.

Demand for fast connectivity has been rising. Liquid Intelligent Technologies regional chief executive officer for Southern Africa, Mr Wellington Makamure, told reporters that this was also in line with the company’s objectives of providing efficient and reliable connectivity at a time the country is adopting digitalisation, especially after the Covid-19 outbreak. “Right now, we have already made our application; it is with the regulator.

As Liquid, we will continue to bring affordable and efficient service to the market,” he said on the sidelines of the launch of the newly branded Liquid Home. Last week, ZOL Zimbabwe was rebranded to Liquid Home Zimbabwe to align the business with its parent brand – Liquid Intelligent Technologies – which is a unit of Cassava Technologies. In line with increasing connectivity, Liquid Home has also added a further 60 LTE base stations across the country.

