List of 24 vehicles owned by Wadyajena seized by the State

HARARE Magistrate Barbara Mateko has ordered the seizure of 24 vehicles among them a fleet of trucks and super cars belonging to embattled Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

Mateko issued a Warrant of Search and Seizure to the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (Zacc) in terms of Section 49 (b) as read with Section 50 (1) (a) of the Criminal Procedure And Evidence Act Chapter 9:07 that provides for the seizure of all property from proceeds of crime.

The order, dated August 18 2022, is believed to have been used by Zacc and the President’s Department on Friday when they intercepted his two South Africa bound luxury vehicles, a Lamborghini and a BMW X6 held at Beitbridge.

Here is the list.

A Lamborghini (SUV) vehicle registration number “Mayor”

BMW X6 vehicle registration number “JMW”

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6137

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6136

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 9244

A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehicle registration Number AEZ AE26255

A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6256

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6139

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6138

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6116

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6114

A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6134

A Freightliner (Horse) Venice registration Number AEZ 9247

A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehide registration Number AEZ 6254

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 9245

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 9246

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 9243

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6115

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6121

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6125

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6126

A Freightliner (Road Tractor Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6133

A Freightliner (Horse) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6135

A Freightliner (Road Tractor) Vehicle registration Number AEZ 6134

OTHERS LIKED