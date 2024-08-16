London Nurse Struck Off Register Following Sexual Misconduct and Dishonesty

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has ordered the striking off of Mr. Tapiwa Zhou, a registered adult nurse based in London, following a fitness to practice hearing that concluded on June 27, 2024. The hearing, which began in November 2023, found Mr. Zhou’s fitness to practice impaired due to misconduct involving sexual behavior with a patient and dishonesty.

Key Findings

The panel found the following charges against Mr. Zhou proved:

Breaching professional boundaries by communicating with a patient (Patient B) using his personal mobile phone without clinical justification. Offering to inappropriately administer medication to Patient B outside the hospital environment. Meeting Patient B outside the clinical setting without justification, which was deemed sexually motivated. Engaging in sexual activity with Patient B. Failing to inform a prospective employer about an Interim Conditions of Practice Order when applying for a job in August 2019. Acting dishonestly by not disclosing the Interim Order to progress his job application.

Panel’s Decision

The panel determined that Mr. Zhou’s actions amounted to serious misconduct, breaching fundamental tenets of the nursing profession. They found his fitness to practice currently impaired on grounds of both public protection and public interest.

In reaching their decision to strike Mr. Zhou off the register, the panel considered several aggravating factors:

Mr. Zhou was a senior Band 6 nurse working in a sensitive environment with vulnerable patients.

His misconduct involved deliberate pursuit and planning.

He placed Patient B at unwarranted risk of harm.

His actions were sexually motivated, prioritizing his gratification over patient interests.

He demonstrated limited insight into his misconduct.

The panel noted that while Mr. Zhou had practiced under restrictions for seven years, including a period under an interim conditions of practice order without incident, his lack of meaningful insight into his sexually motivated behavior and dishonesty indicated a deep-seated attitudinal problem.

Sanctions and Appeal

The striking-off order will come into effect after a 28-day appeal period. During this time, Mr. Zhou will be subject to an interim suspension order.

This case underscores the NMC’s commitment to maintaining public confidence in the nursing profession and ensuring patient safety. It serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining professional boundaries and the severe consequences of misconduct in the healthcare sector.