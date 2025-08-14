London Restaurant Shut Down After Dog Meat Found in Freezer
London Restaurant Shut Down After Dog Meat Found in Freezer

  • 14/08/2025
A popular Vietnamese restaurant in London has been shut down after health inspectors discovered dog meat hidden in its freezer, a court has heard.

Pho Na, located on Old Kent Road in Southwark, had been a highly rated spot for Vietnamese cuisine, boasting a 4.6-star online rating. But during a surprise inspection, food safety officers found meat labelled “goat wrapped in leaves” that, upon laboratory testing, was confirmed to be dog meat.

Inspectors also uncovered a serious pest infestation, including mice droppings, and both live and dead cockroaches within the premises.

At Bromley Magistrates’ Court, owner Vuong Quoc Nguyen pleaded not guilty to multiple food hygiene and safety offences. His defence lawyer claimed he was unaware that the meat labelled as goat was actually dog.

Animal welfare organisation Humane World estimates that around five million dogs are stolen and trafficked for their meat in Vietnam every year, a practice widely condemned internationally.

The Pho Na closure follows another high-profile case earlier this year, when a Chinese restaurant was forced to close after serving “roast duck” that turned out to be street pigeon.

Police footage from that Madrid eatery showed strips of unidentified meat hanging from a clothes horse, bags of rotting meat, and more than 300kg of spoiled food.

Authorities say the Pho Na case underscores the need for rigorous food safety enforcement to protect public health and maintain consumer trust.

