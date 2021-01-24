Lt General (Rtd) Nyambuya speaks on military commanders deaths

THE late decorated soldier, Lieutenant General, Retired, Dr Sibusiso Moyo and Major General, Retired, Paradzai Zimondi have been described as outstanding war strategists and patriots whose contributions in the security sector will be difficult to match.

Speaking to ZBC News , Lieutenant General, Retired, Nyambuya said the late National Hero Dr Moyo was an outstanding strategist, analyst and an intellectual who is going to be remembered for his capabilities as well as dedication to duty.

General Sb Moyo was one of the hard-working solders who had great abilities to analyse situations and provide options for commanders to make accurate decisions. He was one of the most intelligent and hard-working individuals. I operated with him when I was brigadier general hence, I can testify that he was very reliable, he said.

Lieutenant General(rtd), Nyambuya also described the late former Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services Commissioner General Major General, Retired, Zimondi as one of the finest ZANLA Commanders whose contributions up to the time of his death will be greatly missed.

I was shocked to learn of the death of General Zimondi whose Chimurenga name was Cde Tonderai Nyika. I operated with him as my Provincial Commander in the Tangwena sector and I first met him in 1978. We carried out operations together with the most notable being the attack on Grandreef. He was one of the finest ZANLA Commanders. There were very few commanders like him, he added.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Retired John Tonderai Dzingai said the two outstanding and reliable commanders have impeccable liberation and military history.

We first met in Zambia before our training in 1974.We trained together at Mgagao and we worked together. He was then promoted to be a member of the high command. Lieutenant General, retired, Sibusiso Moyo trained me when he was in charge of military law. He was also very reliable and outstanding,said Dzingai.

The passing on of the two decorated soldiers who succumbed to Covod-19 related illness has robbed the country of outstanding patriots whose contributions will forever be remembered.-ZBC