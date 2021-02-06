Magaisa Issues Warning to Nelson Chamisa

Alex Magaisa

University of Kent law lecturer, Alex Magaisa has warned MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa against accepting an offer for dialogue with the ruling ZANU-PF party and the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.

In his latest Big Saturday Read (BSR), Magaisa said if Chamisa were to ever step into a room where there are President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mwonzora, he should know that he will be the one who will be on his own.

OTHERS LIKED :

Magaisa‘s remarks follow a relentless push for political dialogue by a local publication which has of late been touting the MDC-T as Zimbabwe’s largest opposition party yet that mantle belongs to the MDC Alliance led by Chamisa.

Wrote Magaisa:

“While the idea of dialogue is not new to the MDC Alliance, the party must tread with caution lest it falls into a snare.

“What is happening, including the discourse championed by that section of the media is choreographed.

“”… It is this fear of elections that explains the MDC-T’s overzealous posture towards dialogue. It has nothing to do with the interests of Zimbabweans, whose mandate it does not have.

“It hopes to use the façade that is currently available from its unjustified claim to the MDC Alliance’s parliamentary assets as the basis for a ticket at the dialogue table.

“It knows that this stolen political capital will vanish the moment elections are held and once that happens the party will disappear into political irrelevance.

“This is, therefore, a crucial window, when there is no political contestation, to stake a claim for a place on the political table.

“If the party was worth its mettle, it would be seeking political capital independently, under its new leadership before making claims as a serious political voice.

“The leaders lack confidence because they know the fate that awaits them. Unfortunately, there are some who have fallen for the facade and think the MDC-T is a serious contender in any dialogue.

“The party must prove its worth and not take a free-ride on the MDC Alliance’s political capital.”