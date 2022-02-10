Mai Titi In Car Accident

Comedienne Felistus Murata who is popularly known as Mai Titi has taken to her Facebook page and announced that she has been involved in an accident.

According to Mai Titi she was indicating to her right when a car she had not noticed overtook her.

She wrote:

Ndini hangu uyo indicating to my right then a car from nowhere overtakes whilst I'm turning. Paita kunge paputika bomb everybody got of the building my car almost flew into 🙌🙌🙌🙌I'm in shock up to now I want to understand what happened??

Below are some of the comments from her followers.

“You shall not die but live to declare the good works of tha LORD in the land of the living ,,,, no weapon formed against you shall prosper nezita raJesu anorarama Ende muchato uchatoenderera mberi ende 🍾🥂🍹 to more success.. savhundutswa Jesu aripano Mai Ts Diaries #UNOFIREI” “Awwww I’m so sorry my sister.We thank God for your life and be assured you are Heavenly Protected 🙏🙏The devil is a liar!!!” “We thank God for your life . A car can be restored, we value your life. No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”

Recently, iHarare reported that Mai Titi and her husband Tinashe Maphosa were serving cute couple goals.

Taking to social media, Mai Titi shared some pics from her romantic dinner date with Tinashe under the stars.

“Thank you @the_royal_kraal fr having us .Dinner under the Stars”

The couple recently tied the knot in America, in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding came as a surprise to many as they had not been together for long, and their wedding ceremony happened barely a month after they got engaged.

