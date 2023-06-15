Mai Titi Jailed 12 Months

COMEDIENNE Felistas Murata better known as Mai Titi has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by a Harare court.

Murata was convicted for theft and fraud charges on Tuesday.

When she appeared in court Wednesday, she was sent for community service vetting where other cases were unearthed.

Mai Titi was initially jailed for 9 months.She has been sentenced to 3-months imprisonment for defaulting community service in 2015 after a domestic violence case and 6-months for theft of trusted property after she hired a car and gave it out as collateral for a US$10 000 loan.

6 moths were suspended for FIVE Years.