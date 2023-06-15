Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Crime & Courts Mai Titi Jailed 12 Months
Crime & Courts

Mai Titi Jailed 12 Months

by reporter263
written by reporter263

COMEDIENNE Felistas Murata better known as Mai Titi has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by a Harare court.

Murata was convicted for theft and fraud charges on Tuesday.

When she appeared in court Wednesday, she was sent for community service vetting where other cases were unearthed.

Mai Titi was initially jailed for 9 months.She has been sentenced to 3-months imprisonment for defaulting community service in 2015 after a domestic violence case and 6-months for theft of trusted property after she hired a car and gave it out as collateral for a US$10 000 loan.

6 moths were suspended for FIVE Years.

data-full-width="">

You may also like

Mai Titi Prison Term : 5 Major Challenges She Might Encounter

NHS nurse fined £10,000 for breaking Covid travel rules after Zimbabwe visit

Mai TiTi Now in Deep Trouble After She Absconded Community Service In...

Mai Titi Spends Second Night Behind Bars

Why Was Mai Titi Arrested? Zimbabwe Comedian Found Guilty

Mugabe’s playboy son-in-law in deep trouble, had another wife

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

UK set to recruit thousands of Zimbabwean teachers
Mnangagwa orders RBZ to stop foreign currency borrowing
Mai Titi Prison Term : 5 Major Challenges She Might Encounter
Newcastle United extends Zimbabwe starlet’s contract ahead of 2023/24 season

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!