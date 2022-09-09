Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Mai Titi Reveals Why She Burnt Her Wedding Gown

by reporter263
written by reporter263

Controversial socialite Mai TT has broken silence on why she chose to burn her US$4 000 wedding gown despite the fact that she is swimming in debt.

Speaking to a local publication, the comedienne, real name Felistas Murata, said the torching of the gown was a necessary emblem to resemble a closed chapter and a new path that awaits her.

Said Mai Titi in an interview with the publication;

“I can never sell my pain to anyone. I did my prayers and wiped my tears with that gown, which is symbolic that not everything is meant to be sold.

“This is a personal matter and I’m expecting answers from it.

“Nobody influences me, I influence myself and my tears never fall in vain.

“No amount can pay back the pain of betrayal.

“That gown will be my contact

Mai Tt Speaks On Gown
Mai TT and Tinashe Maphosa at their wedding ceremony (Image Credit: Facebook)

Mai TT’s wedding ceremony made headlines in April after she claimed she splashed about US$100 000 for the event.

However, problems started shortly after the wedding as Mai TT started exposing Tinashe as a fraudster and liar.

Tinashe, according to Mai TT, is a smooth and shrewd criminal, who has perfected the art of planning his moves, before striking to manipulate his victims.

“I bought my gown for US$6000.

“I will be better when the answer is returned to me.

“I’ve burnt it in public and the answer will return where I burnt it from.

“I have cried for nothing and that’s all I can say,” she said.

