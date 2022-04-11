Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Mai Titi Wedding Pilot Dies

by reporter263
written by reporter263

In a tragic development, the helicopter that ferried Mai Titi to her wedding venue in Chisipite over the weekend crashed, killing the pilot.

The helicopter, reportedly crashed on Sunday near Chibhero College in Mhondoro. The pilot was alone when the plane crashed.

Picture from the crash scene (Image Credit: Facebook)
The Air Force reportedly sent a rescue helicopter afterwards, but he was no more when they arrived on the scene some 45 minutes later.

The pilot has been identified as Captain Peter Chirimuuta. He was a SACAA Licenced Commercial Helicopter R44 and AB412 Pilot.

Captain Peter Chirimuuta

Captain Peter Chirimuuta

He was also a former Squadron Commander and Military Pilot at the Airforce of Zimbabwe and was involved in many disaster operations including Floods operations in the country.

Meanwhile, the AFZ public relations officer, Simon Matingwina has since confirmed the crash but said the helicopter did not belong to AFZ.

‘I know about the crash, but it was not our helicopter. I think Mhondoro police attended the scene,” he said.

Reports reaching iHarare suggest, the crash occurred in the same area where a helicopter carrying President Emmerson Mnangagwa was forced to crash land after developing a technical fault several months ago.

According to a source privy to the accident, the crash site was attended by top military and police officers who cordoned it off, making it inaccessible.

“The crash was in the same area where Mnangagwa’s helicopter almost crashed.

The road leading to the accident scene was cordoned off, and no one was allowed there,” said the source.

