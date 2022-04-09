MAI TT SPLASHES US$100K ON WEDDING

COMEDIENNE Felistas “Mai TT” Murata and husband Tinashe Maphosa say they have splashed about US$100K on their wedding ceremony due tomorrow.

The couple is set to tie the knot at Royal Gates in Chisipite where top celebrities are set to grace the event.

Among the A-Listers expected to attend the event is South African songbird, actress and dancer, Kelly Khumalo.

Giving a breakdown of the costs, Mai TT confirmed she forked over US$100K.

“The cost of the venue was US$6K, interior décor US$8K, gown US$4.5, PA system US$3K, ring US$3K, catering US$4K, Tinashe’s ring was US$2.5K, among other costs.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

“I got my bouquet from my mother who bought it for me.

“There is no bachelor’s party for Tinashe since he is a church man,” she said.

Other costs will consume more than US$50K.

Mai TT also revealed her bridal team, which is largely composed of her friends.

“Some members of the bridal team are Diana Samkange, Roselyn Nyika, Vimbai Kanyanda and Faith Candy.

“I have retained Vimbai and Diana who were part of the bridal team at my first wedding.

“I would have wanted to retain the entire team but some of them, like Mercy Mutsvene, have since relocated to the US,” she said.

Asked how she was spending today, ahead of the wedding ceremony, she added:

“On Friday (today) I will be busy with my hairdo and manicure.

“I will also be busy with welcoming my international guests and I am happy that Tinashe’s brothers are already in the country.”

“I will also check if everything is in order before the big day.”

With only 400 guests expected at the wedding ceremony, Mai TT said there will be livestreaming of the event.

She said she wanted to invite many people but was adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, entertainment will be provided by Baba Harare, Andy Muridzo, Tryson Chimbetu, Suluman, Mathias Mhere and Jonah Chivasa, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

