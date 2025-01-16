Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba Passes Away at 67

Harare, Zimbabwe – The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has announced the passing of Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba, who died this morning at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Camp Hospital in Harare. He was 67 years old.
A Long Battle with Cancer
In an official statement released by Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Tichafa Mungofa, the ZNA confirmed that Major General (Retired) Siziba succumbed to a long battle with cancer.
“It is with a heavy heart that the Zimbabwe National Army announces the passing on of Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba this morning at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks Camp Hospital in Harare,” the statement read.
Mourning the Loss
The late Major General (Retired) Solomon Siziba is being mourned at 572 Bulawayo Drive, Killarney, Bulawayo, where family, friends, and colleagues have gathered to pay their respects.
Further details about the burial arrangements will be announced in due course, according to the Army Public Relations department.
Legacy of Service
Major General (Retired) Siziba was a respected figure in the Zimbabwe National Army, known for his commitment to duty and leadership during his military career. His contributions to the defense and development of Zimbabwe are remembered fondly by those who served alongside him.
Nation in Mourning
The news of his passing has elicited an outpouring of condolences from across the country, with many expressing gratitude for his service and offering support to his family during this difficult time.