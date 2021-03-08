Majority Of Zimbabweans Are Very Stupid – Zivhu

data-full-width="">

Chairman of the Zimbabwe Cross Border Traders Association (ZCBTA), Killer Zivhu believes that the majority of his compatriots are foolish because they celebrate mediocrity.

Zivhu challenged politicians to work for the development of the country during their entire five-year terms as much as they do during campaigns.

Posting on microblogging site Twitter, Zivhu, a former Chivi South MP (Zanu PF) said it is utter folly for Zimbabweans to celebrate the completion of a 40km stretch of a tarred road that took 20 years to be done. He wrote:

The way Zimbabwean politicians work during campaigns if maintained just for a year Zimbabwe will be a better country. Vanhu vemu Zimbabwe vakawanda mazipenzi chaiwo vanofarira road inopedza 20 years ichigadzirwa yakareba 40km. (the majority of Zimbabwean are abject fools. They celebrate a 40km stretch of road which took 20 years to complete).



Zivhu, whose outspokenness sometimes borders on provocation, was fired from Zanu PF by the Politburo on 10 June 2020 following a recommendation by the party’s National Disciplinary Committee (NDC).

Zivhu’s home province of Masvingo recommended his expulsion after he used social media to push for a meeting between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife Sithokozile.

He was accused of breaking party protocol and was only recommended for expulsion after he ignored several warnings.

Following one of his tweets in 2019 calling for a meeting between Mnangagwa and Chamisa’s wives, Zivhu said he received death threats from unknown numbers. He wrote:

The past two days I’ve been receiving criticisms about my quest to make ED (Emmerson Dambudzo) and CCC (Chamisa Chete Chete) meet from all corners, including my own counterparts in Zanu PF. To an extent of receiving calls from private numbers with threats to kill me and burning me alive.