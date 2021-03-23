Makandiwa escapes death from accident

On Friday 19 March 2021 Prophet Makandiwa’s young brother, Tafadzwa Makandiwa who is also a Pastor in his church was involved in an accident allegedly caused by a suspicious isuzu truck that followed them to and from shamva almost causing a sudden stop on their way to shamva in the afternoon then.

Five hours later, upon returning, the same unregistered Isuzu shows up again on a Stretch but this time immediately changed lane to hit a Toyota Fortuner belonging to Makandiwa’s brother.

Rumour has it that Prophet Makandiwa sometimes moves in this his Brother’s car. Days before this event, suspicious people have been sending threats to Makandiwa family members.



Investigations are underway to find out the reasons behind it.

No one was hurt of the three people in the car but went to trauma centre for X-rays immediately after

