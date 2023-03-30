Makarau appointed to Namibian Supreme Court

CONSTITUTIONAL Court judge Justice Rita Makarau will serve as an acting judge of the Namibian Supreme Court following her appointment by that country’s Judicial Service Commission.

Justice Makarau will serve in the position for a period of one year beginning April 1.

The Namibian Office of the Judiciary revealed Justice Makarau’s appointment on Thursday.

“The Judicial Service Commission announces that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Namibia, has, on the recommendations of the Judicial Service Commission, appointed the following judges,” reads the press release.

“Lady Justice Rita Makarau has been appointed as an acting Judge of the Supreme Court from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024. Lady Justice Makarau currently serves as a judge of the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe.

data-full-width=""> data-full-width="">

“She previously served as judge of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe and as a judge president of the High Court of Zimbabwe.”