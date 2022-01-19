Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home World News Make Mnangagwa’s life ‘uneasy’, UK MPs Urge Zimbabweans
World NewsZimbabwe

Make Mnangagwa’s life ‘uneasy’, UK MPs Urge Zimbabweans

by reporter263
written by reporter263

UNITED KINGDOM (UK) House of Lords MPs say Zimbabweans living in that country should be allowed to stage peaceful demonstrations at the Zimbabwe Embassy in London to make the life of diplomats at the high commission “uneasy”.

The MPs made the call Monday during a debate on removing the UK’s Constitution Clause 56 subsection, which deals on the imposition on public processions conditions related to making noise.

However, the debate later turned on Zimbabwe as the UK MPs felt if the clause was not removed, it would affect thousands of Zimbabweans living in Britain who gather every Saturday at the Zimbabwean Embassy to demonstrate against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration.

“Every Saturday, the Zimbabwean diaspora turn up outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, sing very loudly, and play their drums and music in a loud way,” Baroness Kate Hoey said in the House of Lords.

“Who is going to decide whether that is bringing unease to people? It certainly brings unease to Mnangagwa in Zimbabwe, I hope. This is something on which I am sure the Minister is sitting there and thinking, “Why on earth are we doing this?” I hope that even at this stage, the government will not press these ridiculous amendments,” she added.

Hoey was supported by Lord Cormack.

data-full-width="">

He said: “The noble Baroness, Lady Hoey, was right when she talked about Zimbabwe. Do we wish to see regimes like that continue to repress their people?

“Is not it right that those living in this country should have a right to make life a little uncomfortable for those who live in the Zimbabwean high commission? It is just silly to put this in. A Bill that is injected with a dose of stupidity is a not a very good Bill.”

Last November, senior Zanu-PF officials, and MPs reacted angrily to calls by UK MPs for Harare to uphold the rule of law and stop political persecution.

The UK legislators were raising concerns over the continued incarceration of MDC Alliance youth activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe.

The opposition member was finally released from remand prison early this year after spending 10 months in jail.

Source – newzimbabwe

You may also like

EFF Leader Julius Malema to Visit Restaurants to Check South Africans, Foreigners’...

South Africa to Investigate Permits Issued to Foreigners Since 2004

Zimbabwe’s Rudland family effectively wins control over Tongaat Hulett

Muskwe grabs an assist but Zimbabwe go out of AFCON despite Guinea...

WATCH: South Africans Destroy Foreign Vendors’ Stalls In Soweto

Six-month trial of a four-day working week to be launched in the...

About Us

We cover Zimbabwe community fairly, Accurately and Independently 24/7.

  • Harare. London. USA
  • Phone: (263)07429600417
  • Email: zimbabwenewslive@gmail.com
  • Skype: zimnewslive

Feature Posts

Kadewere Joins Politics, Set To Contest In ZANU PF Primary Elections
EFF Leader Julius Malema to Visit Restaurants to Check South Africans, Foreigners’ Employment Ratios
ZEMURA FEATURES AS ZIMBABWE BOW OUT OF AFCON
Make Mnangagwa’s life ‘uneasy’, UK MPs Urge Zimbabweans

Useful Links

Newsletter

(c) 2022 – TheZimbabwenewslive.com

Facebook Twitter Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Email
@2021 - All Right Reserved. The Zimbabwenewslive.com
error: Content is protected !!